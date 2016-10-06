Girls Tennis: Eagles keep on winning

The New Life Academy girls tennis team added to its winning streak with two more victories in dual match play this week.

Wins against St. Paul Como Park and St. Paul Humboldt helped New Life Academy increase its winning streak to six games heading into this week.

“The last time we lost was Sept. 8, which means it’s at least six in a row here,” head coach Marcia Bussey said. “So that is very fun.”

The New Life Academy sophomores played Wednesday’s meet at St. Paul Como Park with some tired legs after being at a school retreat from Monday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

“They were barely coming off the bus and putting on their tennis clothes and coming over with us,” Bussey said. “It was exhausting, and I was just so proud of the girls because we have four major sophomores and they all played very well against Como Park that day.”

Wins in the singles lineup came from Jessica Gross (6-1, 6-2) at first singles, Victoria Moorman at third singles (6-0, 6-1) and Bryna Eigenfeld at fourth singles (6-1, 6-1)

In the doubles lineup, Rachel Breiholz and Emme Fry at first doubles (6-1, 6-2), Elena Draheim and Gracie Chermak at second doubles (6-0, 6-4), and Bridgette Dalldorf and Olivia Thomas at third doubles (6-0, 6-0).

New Life Academy swept St. Paul Humboldt 7-0 the next day in a road meet. Wins in the singles lineup included Gross at first singles (6-4, 6-3), Siri Nicol (6-1, 6-3) at second singles, Moorman at third singles (6-0, 6-1), and Eigenfeld at fourth singles (6-0, 6-3).

In the doubles lineup, wins were from Breiholz and Fry at first doubles (6-1, 7-5), Draheim and Chermak at second doubles (6-1, 6-1) and Dalldorf and Thomas at third doubles (6-4, 6-0).

Scheduled matches this week are North St. Paul at home Tuesday, Park on Wednesday before playing sections starting on Thursday.