Girls Tennis: New Life Academy has big week

The New Life Academy girls tennis team is now on a three-match winning streak after defeating St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet 7-0 last Monday and St. Paul Highland Park 6-1 last Tuesday.

The rest of the week was dedicated to the Eagles working on their game in practice. Head coach Marcia Bussey credited the team’s captains Jessica Gross, Siri Nicol and Rachel Breiholz for helping the team improve in practices this season.

“The girls worked hard in practice for the rest of the week, and I’m especially proud of our captains,” Bussey said. “They have done such a good job leading the team in their own way.”

Last Monday’s winners in the singles lineup included Gross at first singles (6-3, 7-5), Nicol at second singles (6-0, 6-2), Tori Moorman at third singles (6-0, 6-0) and seventh grader Bryna Eigenfeld at fourth singles (6-0, 6-0).

The doubles winners for New Life Academy included Breiholz and Emme Fry (6-3, 6-1), Elena Draheim and Gracie Chermak (6-0, 6-3) and Olivia Thomas and Bridgette Dalldorf at third doubles (6-0, 6-4).

New Life Academy was one win away from sweeping Hyland Park last Tuesday as well. Winners in the singles lineup were Gross at first singles (6-3, 6-0), Nicol at second singles (6-0, 6-0) and Moorman at third singles (6-1, 6-0). Doubles winners were Breiholz and Fry (6-4, 6-1), Draheim and Chermak (6-2, 6-2) and Thomas and Dalldorf in a third set super-tiebreaker (6-1, 6-7, 10-4).