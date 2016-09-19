Volleyball: Eagles knock out Maranatha in four games

Nadia Nelson of the Eagles shoots over a block against Maranatha Christian Academy. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Rachel Tateosian of the Eagles powers home a shot in game one against Maranatha Christian Academy Monday. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

New Life Academy's Ally Hullett (26) and Hannah Nelson (21) soar to block a shot in game four against Maranatha Christian. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

The Eagles won games one and two 25-16 and 25-21 before dropping the third, 21-25.

That sparked the Mustangs, but the Eagles survived their opponents’ best shot to win the fourth handily, 25-13.

The Eagled scored 10 straight points to break away from a 7-all tie in the fourth game and cruised to the triumph.

“I think our last game -- that fourth game -- was probably our best of the year,” said New Life Academy coach Wally Bomgren. “I just told the girls it was. We beat their best in that match. That’s the best I’ve seen Maranatha play in seven years. By beating us the one game, in game three, they were really fired up.

“And they were really fired up coming into game four, got a lead on us and we absolutely just shut the door,” Bomgren added.

New Life Academy improved its record to 5-4 overall.

Maranatha Christian Academy is 5-2.

Bomgren said the Eagles listened and responded to his game adjustments.

“I was most happy about how many things I talked about during timeouts or in-between matches, and they followed up and did them,” Bomgren said. “There was probably seven or eight things like that we talked about. That big tall middle hitter that they had was a good blocker, and we did the right things to keep the ball away from her.”

The Eagles play Tuesday at Heritage Christian, ranked fifth in Class 1A.

The Nelson sisters, Hannah and Nadia, both played well for the Eagles, Bomgren said.

“Hannah finished the game really strong for us,” said Bomgren. “The middle position is not her favorite, but she’ll play wherever, and we need her in there because she’s scrappy and will score points for us in there. Nadia Nelson, her sister, played fabulous defense for us tonight. You saw her dive on the floor and pick some balls up that were a long ways away from her. She’s the kind of player who will just not let the ball hit the floor. She just plays that way all the time.”

