    Football: New Life Academy cruises to win vs. Minneapolis South

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 1:52 a.m.

    The New Life Academy football team bounced back from last week’s loss in a big way on Friday.

    The home Eagles cruised to a 50-0 victory over Minneapolis South at East Ridge High School, climbing to a 34-0 lead at halftime.

    Head coach Gene Teigland said the New Life Academy offense looked pretty good all around on Friday.

    “It was a real balanced approach,” Teigland said. “We like to be able to run and throw, and we did both very well. Our line did a good job up front. We kind of were able to dictate and do what we wanted to do.”

    Wide receiver Chris Ketema returned a punt for a touchdown, had four rushes for 46 yards and also scored one touchdown for the Eagles. Plus, he threw for a touchdown on an option pass.

    Running back Sam Bissen had 10 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

    New Life Academy is now 1-1 on the season after recovering from last week’s 40-21 loss to St. Croix Lutheran, which was ranked fifth in the Associated Press Class 3A state polls this week. Teigland said Friday’s win was a nice way to bounce back.

    “We played a really good team last week, and we missed some opportunities last week,” he said. “We came into this week knowing what we can do and what we can be.”

    Blaze Fugina
    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor at the Pierce County Herald. Before working at the Herald, Blaze was a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press for one year and 10 months. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.
    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
