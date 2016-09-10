The New Life Academy football team bounced back from last week’s loss in a big way on Friday.

The home Eagles cruised to a 50-0 victory over Minneapolis South at East Ridge High School, climbing to a 34-0 lead at halftime.

Head coach Gene Teigland said the New Life Academy offense looked pretty good all around on Friday.

“It was a real balanced approach,” Teigland said. “We like to be able to run and throw, and we did both very well. Our line did a good job up front. We kind of were able to dictate and do what we wanted to do.”

Wide receiver Chris Ketema returned a punt for a touchdown, had four rushes for 46 yards and also scored one touchdown for the Eagles. Plus, he threw for a touchdown on an option pass.

Running back Sam Bissen had 10 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

New Life Academy is now 1-1 on the season after recovering from last week’s 40-21 loss to St. Croix Lutheran, which was ranked fifth in the Associated Press Class 3A state polls this week. Teigland said Friday’s win was a nice way to bounce back.

“We played a really good team last week, and we missed some opportunities last week,” he said. “We came into this week knowing what we can do and what we can be.”