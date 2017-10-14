The undefeated Thunderbolts knocked off visiting Dakota United, winning 12-1 in adapted soccer Wednesday, Oct. 11, at East Ridge.

Senior forwards Bryce Smith and Ryan Schmidt each scored three goals for South Washington County. Nicholas Jones added two scores.

"Initially it was a little rough, but they got the passing going," said head coach John Culbertson. "They're really working on controlling the ball and not giving it away. They decided they're going to do some passing today, so it really worked well for the team.

"It's really a simple game," added Culbertson. "It's dribble, it's pass, it's shoot, it's save the ball."

Thunderbolts goalie Tyler Tinnucci came close to a shutout in the win.

Smith, Jones, Tinnucci, Schmidt, Tyler Wylie, Elizabeth Schmidt, Mitchell Rinnels and Leah Huntley are all veterans back for the Thunderbolts off last season's state tournament team. The Thunderbolts graduated just two players off last year's team which went 11-0 in the division, 12-2 overall, and finished fourth at state.

The win capped a big week for the Thunderbolts, who recorded an 8-2 triumph over Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Oct. 9.

"The kids are on a pretty good roll now," said Culbertson.

South Washington Country moved to 6-0 with the two wins, and stands atop the CI South Division standings. The Thunderbolts are outscoring the competition by an average of 12.5 to 1.6 so far this season.

The Thunderbolts were scheduled to play at North/Tartan Monday. Then they return home for three straight contests to end the regular season.