Run-in: Minnesota Run Series reaches out to local clubs
Lisa Horn of the Minnesota Run Series met with members of Cottage Grove Random Runners Sept. 28 during one of their regular runs at Woodridge Park.
Horn is visiting running clubs around the region to promote their Series Participation Award, a seven-race challenge where groups compete to register the most members for each event. Clubs can follow the standings online.
The meet-ups also provide the chance for Minnesota Run Series to become more involved with the running community they serve. "We realized that more and more runners are deciding to run with clubs," Horn said.