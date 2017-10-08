Search
    Run-in: Minnesota Run Series reaches out to local clubs

    By William Loeffler on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:55 p.m.
    Lisa Horn of the Minnesota Run Series met with members of Cottage Grove Random Runners Sept. 28 during one of their weekly runs at Woodridge Park. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia

    Lisa Horn of the Minnesota Run Series met with members of Cottage Grove Random Runners Sept. 28 during one of their regular runs at Woodridge Park.

    Horn is visiting running clubs around the region to promote their Series Participation Award, a seven-race challenge where groups compete to register the most members for each event. Clubs can follow the standings online.

    The meet-ups also provide the chance for Minnesota Run Series to become more involved with the running community they serve. "We realized that more and more runners are deciding to run with clubs," Horn said.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
