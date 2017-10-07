Football: Park edges South St. Paul in overtime

The Packers rallied with a 23-point fourth quarter to force overtime. Park scored first in the extra period on a 1-yard run by senior quarterback Grant Glazier, and then stopped a two-point conversion by South St. Paul for the win.

It was the third straight season the two schools have battled down to the wire.

Trailing by one in overtime, South St. Paul elected to try to win it on a two-point play after closing to within a point. But a pass by the Packers into the end zone fell incomplete and the few soggy Park fans that were left went into a wild celebration.

Park improved to 4-2 overall. South St. Paul, ranked seventh in Class 4A, slipped to 4-2.

The Packers came into the game on a roll. South St. Paul dropped a nonconference game to Holy Angels earlier in the season, but have been cruising since, scoring lopsided wins over Simley (48-7), Henry Sibley (26-6) and Mahtomedi (27-13).

Park got out of the gate quickly, scoring on a 91-yard fumble return by Glazier, then making it a 13-0 game after a blocked punt when Glazier passed 13 yards to Charlie Gorres.

Glazier scored five touchdowns on two scoring passes to Gorres, two short runs and the long fumble return. Junior running back Uriah Davis added a 29-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter. Davis rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries.

Park plays at St. Thomas Academy (3-3) next Friday, then finishes the regular season with a game at Simley (2-4) Oct. 18.