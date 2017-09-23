“It’s obviously been tough for us, up and down,” said Academy Force head coach Gene Teigland. “I just told them don’t lose hope. I mean we did some things this game we hadn’t done before. We did some things last game we hadn’t done before.

“I really believe that once we – and we’ve got a young of new guys, a lot of young guys, even older guys doing different things – I said that we’ll figure this out, but you can’t lose hope,” Teigland added. “And then we’ll do that and then when we piece it together we’ll be all right. I believe we’re going to be just fine.”

The Academy Force defense played well in the first half, but the offense couldn’t find the key to moving the ball.

The Force had the ball five times in the first half and six in the second but couldn’t generate points on any of the 11 drives. Four of the five first-half drives ended on downs. The fifth ended with a safety and a free kick. The second half was much the same for the Force, as the drives ended with three turnovers, a punt and once on downs.

“Our defense played the best they’ve played all year in the first half,” said Teigland. “Offensively we played the worst we’ve played.”

A telling series happened on Mound-Westonka’s third possession of the first half. The White Hawks were driving in for another score when the ball came loose at the 2-yard line. Academy Force’s Kailil Schertzing came up with the ball and returned it 70 yards to the 18-yard line.

But the Force couldn’t muscle it in for a score and turned the ball over four plays later at the 28-yard line.

Mound-Westonka’s White Hawks led 7-0 after the first quarter and 26-0 at the half.

Academy Force fell to 0-4.

Mound-Westonka improved its record to 4-0.

Academy Force will play at Minneapolis Southwest (1-2) Thursday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.