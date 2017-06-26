Baseball: Coyotes seek league championship repeat

"For the most part it's pretty much the same team," manager Hans Heggernes said. "We have our three-headed monster back with Roger Morrison, Adam Weber and Matt Grill, our pitchers. We really haven't lost much."

Eight games into the 2017 schedule, the Coyotes are once again at the top of the Twin Cities Men's Adult Baseball League standings. Cottage Grove has a record of 7-1, which puts them in a first-place tie with the Sea Donkeys (7-1) and the Expos (8-2).

The Coyotes have allowed 36 runs this season, the fewest in the TCMABL by 10 runs.

"We kind of base our team on pitching and defense," Heggernes said. "We pride ourselves on every year having the lowest runs allowed. And every once and awhile our offense can lead us, too."

Cottage Grove was handed its first loss of the summer in a 1-1 split against the North Stars on June 18, but on June 25, the Coyotes bounced back with two wins against the Krunch at Woodridge Park. In the first game, Morrison threw six innings and allowed one earned run in a 12-2 win against the Krunch. At noon, Weber tossed five innings of one-hit ball in a complete game 13-0 victory.

Grill drove in a team-high four RBI in the first game, and in the second contest Heggernes slugged three triples and drove in three RBI.

Weber, who pitched 47 innings last year before suffering an arm injury, raved about the Coyotes' defense after throwing a complete-game victory.

"I can go out there and throw fastballs down the middle," Weber said. "As long as they hit it on the ground, the defense will make that play. That's kind of nice, more confidence for us pitchers."

With most of the roster back again this season, the Coyotes have set their sights on winning a third TCMABL 18-plus championship.

"We plan on competing and winning another championship this year," Heggernes said. "I think we have the team to do it."