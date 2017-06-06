Baseball: Park falls to Burnsville, ace pitcher

Although they came close, the Wolfpack bats were not able to solve Carlson in the 2-0 loss to Burnsville.

"I think our kids did a good job," head coach John McGowan said. "You know, they don't regularly see 92 miles per hour. For seeing that for the first time, I thought our kids battled."

Park had its best chance in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and one out. But Burnsville was able to work out of the jam to advance in the section playoffs.

Jordan Strand helped keep Park in the game as he pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts.

Avery Freeman, Austin Strantz and Evan Krhin each collected one hit for Park.

The Park baseball team will need to find new players at many of its positions next season after graduating 10 seniors from the roster.

Burnsville advanced to defeat Rosemount 3-2 on June 5 to earn a spot in the section championship. The Blaze will play East Ridge on June 7 in Dundas.