    Boys' Lacrosse: Wolfpack hold off Cretin-Derham Hall

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 9:43 a.m.

    The Park boys' lacrosse team held off a late surge by Cretin-Derham Hall to earn a spot in the Section 3 semifinals.

    The Wolfpack held a 13-10 lead in the June 2 home game with about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter when Cretin-Derham Hall scored twice to cut the deficit to 13-12.

    Park held off the Raiders in the final two minutes, including one key save by goaltender Zakk Morse, in the 13-12 victory.

    "They didn't play their best game," head coach Greg Rinzel said. "We were fortunate to come out with a win against Cretin. They're going to have to play like they did against White Bear in order to continue on."

    Dylan Buss scored five goals and added three assists to lead Park with eight points. Grant Glazier also scored four goals.

    The Wolfpack next began preparing for a semifinals matchup with Rosemount, a team that was ranked seventh in the May 22 state rankings. Considering that Park and Rosemount had a few similar opponents this season, Rinzel is cautiously optimistic about the Wolfpack's chances.

    "We've had some comparable games that are close to everyone they play," Rinzel said. "I expect it to be a good game."

    Park will play at Rosemount in the section semifinals on June 6, with the winner advancing to face either St. Thomas Academy or Eagan on June 8 at East Ridge High School.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

