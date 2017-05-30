Head coach Bryan Orlenko said the Royals' consistency this season has helped them climb the SEC ladder.

"Some teams graduated different players, and we remained more consistent this year," Orlenko said.

Aayushi Sarkar led the Royals by shooting a score of 81. Maddi Hanson, Michelle Yang and Isabel Lippai each also finished with scores of 91 to round out the Woodbury scoring.

Hanson, Yang and Sarkar were each named all-conference after the conclusion of the championship meet.

The Royals have qualified two straight teams to the Class 3A state tournament. Last year, they finished seventh with a team score of 691.

Woodbury will be challenged for the Class 3A, Section 3 team title this season. Section opponent Rosemount was ninth in the most recent state Class 3A rankings. Woodbury was right behind as the 10th ranked team.

Orlenko said it is key for the Royals to take every team seriously at the tournament starting Friday, June 2, at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

"Obviously everyone is going to be a challenge," Orlenko said. "There are some teams we've seen, and there are some teams we haven't. So we'll see what we get when we get there on Friday."

Raptors, Royals earn SEC awards

East Ridge wrapped up the SEC season in seventh while Park was eighth at Oak Glen Golf Course on May 25.

Both teams put individuals on all-conference teams. Megan Youngstrom was named all-conference for the Raptors, and her teammate Cassandra Stephens was named all-conference honorable mention.

For Park, Carissa Oberding and Victoria Bade were named all-conference honorable mention.

East Ridge head coach Kathy Madden said the Raptors still have some work to do on consistency. But she is happy with the improvement made by the golfers this spring.

"I look more at overall season improvement," Madden said. "Especially with our JV players. Wow, it's really good."

Both Park and East Ridge will play in the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament starting Friday, June 2. at Bunker Hills Golf Course.