Baseball: Park takes advantage of Eagan mistakes

Evan Krhin also scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning. Those five runs were more than enough for Park pitcher Jordan Strand, who allowed one unearned run in the seven-inning victory.

"I was happy," Strand said. "The pitches were low in the zone, which is always what you want as a pitcher. The defense behind me was playing great."

Pitching and defense have been Park's strengths this season. Once again those assets paid off when staked to an early lead.

"We played pretty clean," head coach John McGowan said. "Our pitcher threw a great game, as well. Pitching has been our strongest suit, that's for sure. Our defense has been pretty solid, too. If we just put the ball in play good things happen."

Park faced a tough assignment against Rosemount in the first game of the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament on May 25 at home. The Irish defeated the Wolfpack 3-1 behind a nearly complete game by pitcher Griffin Lanoue, who is committed to play Division I baseball at Xavier. Lanoue pitched six and two-thirds innings and gave up just one earned run on four hits.

Park will next play on May 31 in an elimination game against either East Ridge or Eastview. To keep advancing, the Wolfpack are banking on their pitching and defense once again.

"Good defense helps, all year we've been relying on our defense," Strand said. "If the bats come around I think we'll be just fine."