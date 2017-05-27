Softball: Close win puts Park in section championship game

A strikeout by Bryanna Olson later, and it was rinse, lather, and repeat for Young, with the same results.

"I was a little nervous," Young admitted. "But I knew that I could still catch it."

Those two seventh-inning outs helped moved Park (19-4) to within a win of returning to the state softball tournament. In a game filled with plenty of drama, the Wolfpack made the plays they had to have to score a tense 2-1 win over Hastings (15-8) in the Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals Friday.

"We did just enough to win," Park head coach Bob Loshek said.

Park will play the winner of a game between Hastings and Eagan for the section title on June 1 at Richfield Middle School with a 3 p.m. start. Park will go to state with either a win in the first game or the second game if necessary.

Hastings and Eagan (18-6) play May 30 with the winner facing Park for the section championship.

Hastings scored in the first inning and led 1-0 until Park pushed across two runs in the fourth. Both teams hit the ball hard, but mostly right at each other.

"It was a close game, a lot of drama in the game, a lot of close calls, missed calls, things like that, but I'm feeling relieved," Loshek said. "The girls battled. (When) the girls keep battling, it's going to happen; it's eventually going to happen. So I feel pretty good that we battled to the very end."

Hanna Mortenson started on the mound for the Wolfpack. She allowed just two hits but the Raiders were hitting her hard. Loshek called for sophomore pitcher Olson to take the mound in the third and she went the rest of the way.

Olson allowed just three hits in five innings of work, striking out six and walking two to earn a hard-fought win.

"Bryanna Olson came in and did a fantastic job pitching," Loshek said. "Bryanna comes in, throws a nasty change-up, she's got a curveball, throws her fastball in. So, being able to mix that up helped out a lot."

Sophomore outfielder Madi Meduna beat out an infield hit to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Alayna Silvis the laid down a bunt and beat it out while Meduna went to third on the play. Silvis stole second, and Young drove in Meduna with a sacrifice fly to center field to the game at 1-1

Park then took the lead as Silvis went to third and then scored as Loshek dialed up a safety squeeze from Mortensen to plate the eventual game-winner.

The Park defense played well. Hastings put runners in scoring position several times but was blanked after scoring that first inning run.

The sixth-ranked Wolfpack didn't underestimate the Raiders, Park players said.

"We expected them to be good," Young said. "We could have scored more, and they could have scored more."

"We expected them to be tough," agreed Meduna. "We were still hitting the ball around and kept going at it. We kept our energy up until the end."

A lot of close calls seemingly went against the Wolfpack Friday, including a controversial ruling against Mortensen in the first which eventually led to the only run for Hastings.

Now comes the waiting game for the Wolfpack.

"I'm feeling relieved that I've got some time this weekend to kind of get the team back together, get some practice and get after some of the fundamental things that we need to work on," Loshek said.