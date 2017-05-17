Boys' Lacrosse: Wolfpack lose first SEC game

The Wolfpack trailed the Ponies 10-5 at halftime and could not get any closer in the second half. Grant Glazier scored five goals to lead the Wolfpack offense.

The Wolfpack also picked up a big 17-2 win against Woodbury on the road May 9. Glazier led with six goals, while Dylan Buss and Matt Moreland each scored six points.

Park dropped to an overall record of 7-3 and a conference mark of 5-1 after Thursday's loss. White Bear Lake sits in first place in the SEC with a record of 5-0. The Wolfpack will have an opportunity to play at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, May 23.