    Boys' Lacrosse: Wolfpack lose first SEC game

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 12:25 p.m.

    The Park boys' lacrosse team lost its first Suburban East Conference game of the season 13-6 against Stillwater at home Thursday, May 11.

    The Wolfpack trailed the Ponies 10-5 at halftime and could not get any closer in the second half. Grant Glazier scored five goals to lead the Wolfpack offense.

    The Wolfpack also picked up a big 17-2 win against Woodbury on the road May 9. Glazier led with six goals, while Dylan Buss and Matt Moreland each scored six points.

    Park dropped to an overall record of 7-3 and a conference mark of 5-1 after Thursday's loss. White Bear Lake sits in first place in the SEC with a record of 5-0. The Wolfpack will have an opportunity to play at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, May 23.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
