Boys' Golf: Richardson battles shoulder injury early

But after suffering a torn shoulder ligament in the offseason, an injury that required surgery, the senior is not swinging his clubs quite like last season.

"I'm kind of all out of sorts," Richardson said last Tuesday. "I'm getting used to it, trying to work around it as much as I can."

Jordyn Ojeda scored as the lowest East Ridge golfer in the first two SEC meets last week. Ojeda carded an 80 to lead the Raptors April 25 at Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury. The next day, Ojeda scored a 79 at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.

Following Ojeda at Prestwick was Aaron Beissler with an 82, Ethan Waite with a score of 84 and Ryan Maki with an 86.

Richardson carded a 95 at Prestwick, but he came back to tie for fourth among East Ridge golfers with a score of 82 on Wednesday. Maki also scored an 82 at Highland, with White and Beissler carding identical scores of 81.

While Richardson is trying his best to come back from the shoulder injury, he does not expect to get back to the same level of play as last season when he was a co-conference champion.

"It would be nice, but I don't know if that is going to be possible," Richardson said. "It's going to be hard to recover from."

The Raptors have played with just two seniors, Richardson and Maki, in the varsity lineup so far this season. Upson and Ojeda are juniors, Beissler is a sophomore and Waite is in eighth grade.

East Ridge finished sixth in last Tuesday's SEC meet with a score of 332 and followed that with a seventh place finish of 323 the next day.

While the Raptors have less experience than some teams, they hope to continue making a progression as the season continues.

"We've got a lot of young kids, but we also have a lot of potential," Maki said. "We've just got to start pulling through. There's a lot of guys that I know can shoot low."