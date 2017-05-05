Boys' Tennis: Raptors tennis wins Rochester tourney

The Raptors finished on top in four flights of the individual tournament, with the other three spots taking second place. As a team, the Raptors took first out of eight teams.

Ben van der Sman made quick work of the first singles bracket, only dropping five games on his way to first place. He defeated Orono's Conner Olson in the championship match.

Elias Ramirez defeated Century's Matt Christensen 6-3, 6-1 to finish in first place at No. 2 singles.

Luke Fridinger needed to do a little more work in the championship match to finish in first place at No. 4 singles over Orono's Emmett Halloran. After losing the first set 6-3, he came back to win 6-0 in the second set before winning by 10-5 tiebreaker in the third set to take first.

East Ridge's Robert Hootie Lawrence and Deven Pillai also won at No. 3 doubles by defeating their Rochester Lourdes opponents Thomas Eckel and Nick Pittner 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match.

East Ridge finished first in the tournament as a team with 36 points, ahead of Rochester Century in second place and Breck in third.