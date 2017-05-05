Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys' Tennis: Raptors tennis wins Rochester tourney

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 1:59 p.m.
    The East Ridge boys’ tennis team stops for a photo after taking first place out of eight teams in the Rochester Century tournament on Saturday. Submitted photo

    Rain might have stopped the East Ridge boys' tennis team from playing in a few dual meets last week, but it did not stop the Raptors from finishing on top in Saturday's Rochester Century tournament.

    The Raptors finished on top in four flights of the individual tournament, with the other three spots taking second place. As a team, the Raptors took first out of eight teams.

    Ben van der Sman made quick work of the first singles bracket, only dropping five games on his way to first place. He defeated Orono's Conner Olson in the championship match.

    Elias Ramirez defeated Century's Matt Christensen 6-3, 6-1 to finish in first place at No. 2 singles.

    Luke Fridinger needed to do a little more work in the championship match to finish in first place at No. 4 singles over Orono's Emmett Halloran. After losing the first set 6-3, he came back to win 6-0 in the second set before winning by 10-5 tiebreaker in the third set to take first.

    East Ridge's Robert Hootie Lawrence and Deven Pillai also won at No. 3 doubles by defeating their Rochester Lourdes opponents Thomas Eckel and Nick Pittner 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match.

    East Ridge finished first in the tournament as a team with 36 points, ahead of Rochester Century in second place and Breck in third.

    Explore related topics:sportsEast Ridge boys tennisRaptors
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement
    randomness