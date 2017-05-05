Boys' Golf: Wolfpack focus on climbing SEC

The Wolfpack finished in a tie for eighth place in the first Suburban East Conference meet of the season Tuesday, April 25, at Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury. But the next day, Park rebounded to finish second at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.

Wednesday's score was 34 strokes better than the SEC opener 24 hours earlier. Park scored a 336 at Prestwick but bounced back with a 302 at Highland National.

Tuesday's round included a steady rain that started a few hours into play at Prestwick, and Wednesday's conditions were also rainy and brisk. Jake Palodichuk, who shot the Wolfpack's lowest score of 82 at Prestwick and tied for the lowest round with a 74 on Wednesday, said the wet conditions were a factor.

"It was pretty soft out there," Palodichuk said. "Putts definitely got a little slow as the day went on."

Behind Palodichuk on Tuesday was Ty Evans with an 84, and both Ben Yang and Andy Yang with scores of 85.

On Wednesday, Ben Yang tied Palodichuk for the team's low round with a score of 74. Keegan Oberding shot a 75, and both Connor McCauley and Andy Yang carded 79s.

Park finished second behind Mounds View's score of 300 on Wednesday. Stillwater took first place as a team at Prestwick with a team score of 297.

Park's rebound from the bottom half of the standings to second place last week highlights the inconsistency that head coach Chad Salay has seen early this season. As the conference schedule progresses, he hopes to see more consistent scoring from the Wolfpack golfers.

"This year has kind of been on a little bit of a roller coaster," Salay said. "We've had good rounds, and then we've had bad rounds. Right now it seems like we're trying to find consistent play."

The Park boys' golf team finished eighth in the conference last season, but with all of its varsity golfers returning they are shooting for a better finish.

"That's the goal, we would like to finish in the top half," Salay said.