Speed and passing helped East Ridge break out to a 14-3 halftime lead during Tuesday's home game against Forest Lake. The Rangers were able to make things closer in the second half, but East Ridge won 18-9 — its third game this season with 18 or more goals.

"Our offense is doing amazing," Grace Heiting said. "Our defense is helping, too."

Her sister, Chloe Heiting, scored seven goals and had one assist in the Suburban East Conference victory. Grace Heiting had five assists to go along with three goals, and Maria Wallace also had three goals and two assists. Katie Flynn was also a contributor with four goals.

Many of East Ridge's goals on Tuesday were generated by with quick passes up the field.

"Our transition is really good," Chloe Heiting said. "We're moving the ball really well right now."

The Raptors lost some key players from last season's team, but head coach Luke Beaudoin knew the roster had plenty of returning pieces as well. With offense being the specialty from last season, East Ridge spent the first few practices focusing on defensive execution.

"There's a lot of speed. These girls are fast," Beaudoin said. "They are fast. They are agile. They can make passes on the run, and we just use all those strengths."

The Raptors improved to 4-0 with Tuesday's win, but the toughest stretch of the season is coming up starting with a Saturday afternoon home game against state-ranked Farmington. Next Tuesday, May 9 the Raptors will play a five-win Stillwater team at home before facing state-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall on the road two days later on May 11.

The Raptors are looking forward to the matchup against Cretin-Derham Hall after the two teams squared off in the Section 3 semifinals last season. East Ridge had led in the final minute before the Raiders came back for an 11-10 victory. Cretin-Derham Hall eventually defeated Eagan 7-4 in the championship game for a spot in the state tournament.

"Last year, they were the ones that knocked us out," Beaudoin said. "These girls want it back, and they want it bad."