Cottage Grove snowboarder gets back on the board

He was doing a practice run on a halfpipe at Buck Hill in January 2016 when he fell. Unfortunately, the spill resulted in a broken collarbone that required a metal plate to be inserted.

"It was the second day the pipe was open that season, so I was just doing airs out of it," said Berg, who is a student at East Ridge High School. "I just landed wrong."

The break caused Berg to miss almost all of his competitive season, except for a rail jam competition that he did at Afton Alps at the end of the year in May. Berg, who used to compete in halfpipe before the accident, has since decided to just focus on competition in slopestyle.

Surprisingly, his mother Peggy Berg was the one pushing for him to keep competing in halfpipe.

"Actually, I wanted him to get back in it," Peggy said. "Kind of like riding a bike, I didn't want him to not get back in it. But that one is a little bit more scary to watch."

Steven was able to get back to the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association nationals this year and finished 14th in the boys' ages 14-15 division of slopestyle earlier this month at Copper Mountain in Colorado. He finished 14th out of 75 competitors with a score of 66.75.

It was his best finish at nationals in his young career.

"I was proud because that's the best I've ever done at nationals," Steven said. "It was nice to get top-15."

Surprisingly, Midwest snowboarders tend to do better in the slopestyle competitions that use a mix of terrain obstacles including rails and jumps. The competitions are scored based on air, the degree of trick difficulty and execution.

With the shorter runs on hills in Minnesota, snowboarders and skiers often get more practice time as they do not have to spend as much time on a chairlift.

"Here they have the tow ropes, so they just lap the park and get a lot more practice time," Peggy said. "Out west, they have to ride the chairlift all the way to the top of the mountain and ride halfway down through the park once and then ride the chairlift up for 10 minutes again. Midwestern kids in slopestyle tend to compete really well."

Steven trains with a local program called the G-Team that allows him to compete at the highest professional-amateur level in the area. During the season, he trains three times a week at Buck Hill, and he also does dryland and conditioning training before the snow falls. The summers also include trampoline and wakeboard training.

"One thing we liked about the G-Team when he was moving up to that level is they really do have that structure," Peggy said.

Steven said he is always working to continue improving his arsenal of tricks as a snowboarder. His biggest trick so far has been a backside cork 900, which is two-and-a-half rotations with a slightly upside down corked spin.

"I just like to keep progressing," Steven said. "So once I do one trick, then I can add something to it, whether it is a flip or a spin."