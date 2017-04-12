Softball: Park breezes by Raptors in home opener

In their first home game of the season, the Wolfpack jumped on the visiting Raptors hard early, leading 6-0 after one inning, 8-0 after two and 12-2 after three.

Park rapped out 13 hits in the contest. Madi Meduna led off with a first-inning triple for Park, and the Wolfpack never looked back. Meduna went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Alayna Silvis was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Heather Degler was 2-for-4 and scored three runs. Bryanna Olson was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Young, a starter at first last season who moved to third for this spring, went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring double.

"I thought we hit the ball well and we were aggressive on the bases," Young said.

Park improved to 3-0 on the young season. East Ridge dropped to 0-2.

Hanna Mortenson and Olson combined for the pitching duties, with Mortenson (2-0) starting and earning the win. Mortenson gave up two hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. Olson had four strikeouts in just two innings of work.

"Our defense kept us in," Park head coach Bob Loshek said. "It starts with our pitcher, and when our pitchers throw well that keeps us in the game. If we don't throw as well, people are going to get on base. We're going to give up walks and big hits. But our defense came through We made some nice plays in the outfield to get people out.

"First and third with two down (our) catcher threw down and threw the runner out," Loshek added. "That's the kind of stuff where we can give up a run here and there. But as long as we're not giving up the big inning—the three, four, five runs—that hopefully keep us in games until when our bats get hot."

Park has given up just three runs in three games so far this season.

East Ridge, on the other hand, has surrendered 22 runs in two games.

"I mean we lost by 12, so I'm definitely not happy with that," East Ridge coach Afton Murray said. "We played New Prague last Friday, and we talked about things that we can control. We can control our communication with each other, and we can control our energy level, and we did a better job of that throughout the entire game as far as those little things.

"But as far as things we can do better, we have to show up ready to play, and we didn't show up ready to play today, kind of all-around," Murray continued. "And Park is a good team and any little thing that you give them they're going to take complete advantage of and they did that today."

Sidney Zavoral broke up the scoreless streak for the Raptors with a two-run double in the third.

Weather permitting, Park is scheduled to play at conference contender Forest Lake Wednesday. Both teams played in last season's state tournament, with Park blanking the Rangers 8-0 in the Class 4A fifth-place contest.

East Ridge is slated to host Stillwater Wednesday.