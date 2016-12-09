Wrestling: Park is building with new roster of wrestlers

With some significant departures, coach Jim LaBrosse said the Wolfpack are entering a bit of a rebuilding stage this season.

“We’ve got a lot of good kids, a lot of young kids that work hard,” said LaBrosse, who is co-coaching the team with Andy Spraetz this season. “We’ve got a little bit of leadership back with our senior heavyweights.”

The Wolfpack have two heavyweights back in the lineup who were able to do some damage last year. Senior Robert Marrier held a record of 26-10 while wrestling at heavyweight last season, and of course, Sabin qualified for state. Sabin is ranked No. 4 among Class 3A heavyweights this season.

Junior Garrett Whitehead has made the moved from 132 pounds up to the 170-pound class this season. Last year he finished with a record of 25-17.

Junior Peter Oyebanji is back after taking third place in the 120-pound weight class at sections last season.

LaBrosse said the Wolfpack have not been wrestling with a full lineup in the first few meets this season as young wrestlers learn the process of getting down to their weight classes.

The team hopes to fill every weight class in the lineup by Christmas.

“It’s kind of a process, so we need to be a little patient as coaches,” LaBrosse said.

Park started out the season by losing a Suburban East Conference dual meet against Forest Lake 55-9 on Dec. 1. Davis pinned his opponent at 195 pounds, and Marrier also won by decision.

Park finished ninth out of 12 teams at the Lakeville North Panther Invite on Saturday.

Whitehead and Davis led the charge for the Wolfpack after they went 2-1 on the day and finished in second place. Whitehead wrestled at the 170-pound weight class while Davis competed at 195 pounds.

Marrier went 4-1 to finish in fifth place at 285 pounds while Oyebanji went 3-1 and finished fifth at 132.

Josh Ruiz was the other Park place winner at 138 pounds. He went 2-2 to place sixth.

The Wolfpack are scheduled to wrestle a dual meet against Mounds View at home on Friday before hosting a home invitational on Saturday at Park High School.