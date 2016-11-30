Season Preview: Park's top two scorers return to court

“We’ve got our top two scorers back, and that’s a good thing,” Cassidy said. “We’ve got some young kids that we’re going to tap into.”

Josh Kuemmel is returning as one of the first players off the bench from last season’s rotation. He is expected to be a factor as the team’s point guard. Returning sophomores who are expected to chip in as starters include Charlie Gorres and Rodney Jefferson.

After graduating six seniors, the Wolfpack will need some newcomers to pitch in on varsity.

“We’re going to miss those guys until our young kids get their feet wet and gain some experience and knowledge,” Cassidy said. “Get that basketball IQ up to where it needs to be.”

There has been an adjustment period for the Wolfpack through the first few days of practice. Cassidy expects captains Alt, Beaulieu and Kuemmel to help get the team’s younger players through the first half of the schedule.

“There’s going to be a learning curve, definitely,” Cassidy said. “We’re hoping our seniors captains, with their leadership, not only with leading by example but with their communication skills, help these young guys through some ups and downs.”

Park finished with a record of 10-17 last season, including a 2-14 mark in the Suburban East Conference. Cassidy said he would like to see more wins against conference teams this season.

“Every night is a very difficult game for anybody, from the top of the conference to the bottom of the conference,” Cassidy said. “It’s competition, and it’s great for the league to have that many good teams.”