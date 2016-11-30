Season Preview: Wolfpack return experienced gymnasts

Back for the Wolfpack are sophomore Mandy Hafner, senior Tori Novotny and ninth grader Rachel Williamson, all of whom placed in the section meet last season, either in the all-around or in individual events.

Hafner was 10th in the 2016 section all-around last season as a freshman, scoring a 34.785. She was also sixth on the bars (9.0), 16th on the vault (9.075), 23rd on the balance beam (8.075) and 17th in the floor exercise (8.725).

Hafner was close to qualifying for state in the bars last season.

“Mandy almost went on bars last year, she was about a tenth away,” said Park head coach Alison Flaata. “I could see her hopefully grabbing a state spot there. Floor will also be strong and then possible vault.”

Novotny placed 11th on the balance beam (8.825) and 23rd on the floor (8.35) and was 18th in the all-around with a score of 32.55.

Williamson was 22nd on the bars (7.85).

Seniors Ciara Gillan and newcomer Taylor Sommerland are also experienced gymnasts.

Sommerland and Hafner will likely battle it out for top individual honors this season and possible state berths, Flaata said.

“Tori and Ciara will be top contenders on floor and vault,” she said.

The Wolfpack graduated two seniors but added four gymnasts and are now back to 12 on the team, including talented sophomore Genny Tester.

“Genny Tester will be a big addition to our team this year as well as Taylor Sommerland,” said Flaata.

Park has a rich gymnastics history, with 16 appearances in the state tournament including a state team title in 2004 and an individual champion when Kayla Land won the title in 2007.

This year’s team is expected to be strongest on floor and vault, Flaata said.

“We’re usually pretty strong on floor and vault,” said Flaata. “Beam, we have some strong skills, but it’s just a matter staying on. If we can stay on we’ll get some good scores. Bars will be a challenge like it always is, just because of the strength required for that event.”

Park was fifth in the section meet with 132.175 points last season.

“My expectations are to have fun and be united and to hopefully place a little bit better than we did last year within the conference,” said Flaata.

Park opens the season on Dec. 8 with a meet at home against Mounds View.