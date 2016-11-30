White Bear Lake, East Ridge and Roseville each won 20 or more games last season, and all are expected to be contenders again. White Bear Lake finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament last season. East Ridge advanced to the section finals before losing to White Bear Lake.

But Park was competitive last season, finishing 14-13 overall and fourth in the SEC with a 9-7 record. Included in those wins was a 52-47 win at home against East Ridge. Other highlights included three wins against Cretin-Derham Hall and a sweep of Woodbury. The lowlight was probably a first-round section loss to Apple Valley.

The Wolfpack will have a much different look this season, however. Park’s twin towers last season — 6-foot-3-inch Amber Fabeck and 6-foot-2-inch Ally Gorres — have moved on. But every other significant player returns for this year’s Wolfpack team.

Gorres is playing at the University of North Dakota while Fabeck is on the roster of the University of South Dakota. In their absence, the Wolfpack should be a faster, quicker team.

“I think we’re going to be really competitive this year,” said Park head coach Stephanie Tolkinen. “I think the expectations from outside of the Park community aren’t really high for our program because of the loss of Ally and Amber.

“However, these kids have been working hard all season,” Tolkinen added. “I’m not going to go say we’re going to make it to state or we’re going to win the conference or anything like that. But I think we’re going to surprise some people. We have kids who are very determined, who play exceptionally hard. They really like each other and play for each other. I think it’s going to be a very fun season and we’re going to be in every game.”

Leading the returners are guards Molly Wenner and Taylor Johnson, both of whom averaged eight points a game. Guard Riley Perryman and forward Delaney Young, who was the team’s fourth-leading scorer (5.6 ppg) and second leading rebounder (5.2 rpg) last season, will also be leaders for the Wolfpack.

In Wenner, Johnson, Perryman and Young — all juniors — the Wolfpack have an experienced nucleus that will be strong for the next few seasons.

Add to the mix senior forward Hurji Burka and the Wolfpack have talent enough to compete in the rugged SEC.

“They’ve been on varsity for three years,” said Tolkinen. “They know what it’s all about. They understand what they have to do in practice. We can never give them too much in practice because they always want to learn more.

Others who should see playing time on the varsity include senior Allison Hoffman, sophomores Saren Crocker and Annick Fe. Tolkinen is also high on talented freshman point guard Addie Walton. Walton, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered last season, has the potential to be a major factor on the varsity.

Park’s depth should be improved, and Tolkinen is optimistic the Wolfpack can go 10 deep this season.

With their strong guard court, the Wolfpack will be much more likely to get out and run and press this season.

“We hope to be able to push the ball a lot and to be able to be a little more aggressive on defense this year,” said Tolkinen. “We have a lot of athletes, and we had the same athletes last year, but these kids are more mature now. They’ve been working hard in the weight room. They’ve been doing a lot of fitness training as well. So they’re coming in with a totally different mindset of really high expectations for themselves. But these kids want to go. It’s just teaching them how to play, with control, when to push it and when to play that half-court style if we have to.”

Park opened the season at Rosemount on Tuesday.