Boys Hockey: Park gets off to a strong start

Park spread out its offense in scoring six goals over the weekend. Zakk Morse and Grant Glazier contributed to the scoring on Friday night, while Brock Morris, Jake Palodichuk, Keegan Oberding and Matthew Moreland chipped in with the offense on Saturday.

Although the Wolfpack will see stronger opponents when they start the Suburban East Conference schedule this week, head coach Jay Moser said it is nice to start the season with some wins.

“Neither team was as strong a team as we’re going to see in our conference, I don’t think,” Moser said. “It was a good place to start for us to get some confidence and see where we’re at. Overall, I was very pleased with how we played defensively.”

Park graduated nine seniors from last year’s team, which Moser said is an average amount of departing players. Last season the Wolfpack finished with a record of 10-16-1, including 3-13 in the Suburban East Conference.

With a competitive conference from top to bottom, Moser said it is difficult to predict exactly where the Wolfpack could finish this season.

“Our conference is always going to be a deep conference,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of slouches, and any team can compete with any other team. I think this year, like a lot of other years, is going to be a tight group, especially in the middle.”

The Wolfpack have depth among their defensemen and three goaltenders who are capable of getting time in net on the varsity team.

Moser said the Wolfpack are focused on limiting opposing offenses as they head into this season.

“You have to start with sound defensive play,” Moser said. “I think we are improved from a defensive standpoint. We have some good young defensemen that are going to do really well for us.”