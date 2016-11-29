Girls Hockey: Park continues to work on its offense

White Bear Lake led 3-0 going into the second intermission at Cottage Grove Ice Arena thanks to two goals in the second period. Another two goals in the third period helped the Bears bury the Wolfpack in the Suburban East Conference game.

Although the Wolfpack lost by five goals, they did not spend the entire game in their defensive zone. White Bear Lake outshot Park by only six shots, 35-29.

Finishing scoring chances is the part of the game the Wolfpack are currently working to improve.

“I think we struggled capitalizing on our opportunities,” said junior Tina Press, one of four co-captains for Park.

“I’ll give it to her, she’s a really good goalie,” added senior co-captain Hailey Nadeau-Robinson, referring to Bears’ goaltender Calla Frank. “We’ve just got to get more shots off and find the open spots.”

Sydney Shearen provided most of the offense on Tuesday by scoring four of White Bear Lake’s five goals. Frank saved all 29 of Park’s shots on goal.

Park head coach Steve Morse said Tuesday’s game was one of the team's best this season as far as attacking the offensive zone. He said the Wolfpack did a good job pushing the puck up the ice and getting shots on goal.

“I don’t like to lose. We got beat 5-0,” Morse said. “But there were a lot of positive things in this game. A lot of solid play across the board. We had a lot more chances tonight than we’ve had all year.”

Park is working with a young roster of players this season. The team is full of underclassmen, including only three seniors and six freshmen.

Tuesday’s loss dropped the Wolfpack to a season record of 1-3. Although it has been a slow start to the season, the captains have been happy with the work ethic they have seen.

“I really like the team,” Press said. “I think it is one of the hardest working teams I’ve been on in a long time. That’s definitely one thing that’s a positive from last year.”

Park is next scheduled to play International Falls at the Cottage Grove Ice Arena on Saturday.