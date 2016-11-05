Football: Apple Valley halts Park in section finals

It was that. But it was also a very bitter ending to a sweet season.

Park outplayed host Apple Valley in the Class 5A, Section 3 championship Friday, but mistakes and questionable officiating at times cost the Wolfpack in a 42-35 Apple Valley win.

Park had leads of 28-14 and 35-28 but couldn’t hold off the Eagles, who matched them in big-strike offensive ability. Apple Valley outscored Park 14-0 in the fourth quarter, getting the game-winner with just 49 seconds left.

Park’s Alt tried to pass the Wolfpack back in desperation time, but with 14 seconds left and the ball at midfield his pass was intercepted by Apple Valley’s Josh Arnold.

It was the second straight season where Apple Valley, now 7-3, has knocked Park out of the section playoffs. Last season Apple Valley outmuscled a Park team 39-29 while missing some key linemen.

This game wasn’t like that. Park looked like the superior team for much of the game but made too many mistakes to overcome another brilliant offensive performance.

The 12th-ranked Wolfpack finished the season 7-3.

Apple Valley advances to the first round of the Class 5A state tournament where the Eagles will play Owatonna at Lakeville North High School next Saturday.

Apple Valley scored first on Friday, but Park looked in command for most of the first half in rolling to a 28-14 lead.

Lucas Liljedahl ran for a 5-yard score to tie the game at 7-7. Then Alt scored on runs of 35 yards, 4 yards and 8 yards for a 28-14 Park advantage.

The Eagles returned a fumble 20 yards for a score just before the end of the first half to cut the lead to 28-21, and that seemed to take some wind of the Wolfpack’s sails.

Apple Valley tied the game at 28-all in the third quarter. But Park regained the lead on a 38-yard pass from Alt to senior captain Brendan Beaulieu for a 35-28 Wolfpack lead with 1:56 to play in the third quarter.

But that would prove to be the last Park points of the night.

The Eagles scored again to tie the game at 35-all with 9:36 to play in the fourth quarter. Park fumbled on the next possession, but an Apple Valley field goal was wide of the mark.

Alt went down on the play, and Beaulieu came in at quarterback. But Park lost 22 yards on a bad snap and was unable to get out of the hole.

That gave the ball back to the Eagles with 4:27 to play and they took advantage, marching 80 yards on 13 plays before finally scoring on a quarterback sneak by Noah Sanders from 1-yard out with 49 seconds left. The drive was aided by a questionable pass interference call on third-and-10 from the 49-yard line.