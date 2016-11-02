Adapted Soccer: Thunderbolts set playoff goals

A look at the results of those 10 games will indicate how well they have played on both offense and defense. The Thunderbolts have scored an average of 13.7 goals per game this season while allowing less than one goal per game.

The Thunderbolts hope that continues into the state tournament. After losing in the first round last year at state, South Washington County’s goal is to win game one.

“We’ve just got to win on a Friday night,” coach John Culbertson said. “That’s kind of what we’re focused on.”

South Washington County wrapped up the regular season with a subdivision conference championship after Tuesday’s win. They will play a playoff game next week against either St. Paul Humboldt or Minneapolis Edison for a spot in the state tournament. South Washington County has defeated both teams twice this season.

The Thunderbolts have played well thanks to important role players on offense and defense. Goalkeeper Bryce Smith has three shutouts this season and has allowed less than one goal a game on average. Both Justin Neff and Tyler Tinnucci have been the team’s top goal scorers.

“Those two guys have been dynamic this year,” Culbertson said.

The coaches have credited the Thunderbolts’ passing and teamwork for helping them average more than 13 goals per game. Their offensive attack includes a triangle formation that sets up one-timer opportunities for shots on goal.

“We stress team skills,” Culbertson said. “Understanding I’m going to pass it, it’s going to be a one-timer and you’re going to score into the net.”

The state adapted soccer tournament is scheduled to start on Nov. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.