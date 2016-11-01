Cross Country: Park’s season ends at sections

The Wolfpack boys team ended up taking 12th out of 16 teams at the meet while the Park girls finished 13th out of 16 teams. Senior Scott Burazin led all Park runners by taking 30th with a time of 17 minutes, 12.1 seconds.

Coach Brad Narveson said the senior had his fastest few races at the end of the season after a slow start to the season.

“His fastest race of the year,” Narveson said. “He’s kind of got himself back into competitive form, so that was a really nice way for him to end after kind of a tough first half.”

Two other Wolfpack runners finished with times below 18 minutes. Sophomore Justus Robinson took 49th with a time of 17:39.7, and junior Blake Pierre was 64th with a time of 17:57.7. Narveson said Pierre was able to run a sub-18 minute time even while his shoe fell off after being clipped in the middle of the race. He took a few seconds to put the shoe back on before finishing the race.

The Park girls team had a setback before its race when the lone senior on varsity, Kayla Brinkoetter, was not able to run with an illness. Ashley Jensen filled in as the alternate.

“It was a tough break, a senior running varsity on the last meet,” Narveson said. “It’s tough, but that’s why we have alternates. Ashley filled in nicely for her, which was good.”

Jensen ran a time of 23:17.5 as the alternate to finish in 84th. Sophomore Sicilya Knott led the Park girls team by taking 65th with a time of 21:44.8.

The Wolfpack only had one senior among the 14 varsity runners who competed in the section race on Thursday. Brinkoetter is also a senior.

With a lot of potential returners, Narveson hopes to keep seeing a steady improvement from the Wolfpack next season.

“A lot of people coming back next year, which is exciting,” he said. “It’s tough to lose the seniors that we had, whether they were on varsity or not they were a good group of kids. A good group of leaders.”

Park Boys

30. Scott Burazin, 17:12.1

49. Justus Robinson, 17:39.7

64. Blake Pierre, 17:57.7

72. Jacob Diaz, 18:04.9

83. Henry Fischer, 18:45.2

85. Mason Michaud, 18:53.4

88. Reeding Amland, 19:07.9

Park Girls

65. Sicilya Knott, 21:44.8

78. Hannah Schluetter, 22:49.6

79. Annika Theurer, 22:51.4

80. Laurel Watters, 22:56.2

81. Tate Abrahamson, 23:07.4

84. Ashley Jensen, 23:17.5

86. Victoria Michaud, 23:21.3