Football: Wolfpack rolls at North in regular season finale

The Wolfpack led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and then rolled the Polars 34-0 in the second period to take a commanding 48-7 lead at halftime.

“We were hitting on all cylinders again,” said Park head coach Darin Glazier. “It was good to see.

“We’ve got a lot of playmakers out there, and we’re blocking well and things are looking real good,” Glazier added.

Park running backs Noah Johnson and Lucas Liljedahl each had two touchdown runs in the second quarter. Quarterback Brandon Alt passed to Grant Glazier to make it a 34-7 game with 8:37 to play in the second.

Both teams substituted liberally in the second half and Park’s second and third-team players saw most of the action outside of the opening drive.

Park closed the regular season with a 6-2 record, good for third place in the East Metro district. Both South St. Paul and Mahtomedi finished tied with 8-0 records.

The Wolfpack will draw either a first or second seed in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs, and will likely draw a bye in the first round game on Oct. 25. The first playoff game for the Wolfpack will probably be at home on Saturday, Oct. 29, and could be against St. Thomas Academy, Henry Sibley or Hastings.

Wednesday’s game was a world removed from last season when North upset the Wolfpack 21-16.

In this one, Park’s offense moved the ball easily around, above and through the North defense.

The Wolfpack ended the regular season averaging nearly 44 points a game, including wins of 69-32 against Tartan, 52-13 against Hill-Murray and now a 69-20 win over North.