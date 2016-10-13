Cross Country: Park boys take third at St. Michael meet

The Park boys team finished third out of 10 teams, and the girls finished seventh.

Senior Scott Burazin led the boys with an 11th-place finish (18:07.1). Sophomore Justus Robinson took 16th (18:23.4), junior Blake Pierre took 17th (18:26.8), junior Jacob Diaz took 22nd (18:34.7) and freshman Mason Michaud took 32nd (19:00.6).

Sophomore Sicilya Knott led the girls by placing 30th (23:17.5). Sophomore Hannah Schluetter took 37th (23:39.4), senior Kayla Brinkoetter took 38th (23:39.9), eighth-grader Tate Abrahamson took 39th 23:40.3) and sophomore Annika Theurer took 44th (23:50.3).

Coach Mike Moran said the course ran fairly slow, adding that several top runners were battling illness. He said the boys were not far from finishing second.

The Wolfpack will next compete next Tuesday in the Suburban East Conference meet at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake. Moran said the course will be slower than the old conference course because it isn’t as flat.

He said the boys could be fighting for fifth place this year in what he expects will be a competitive race. He said he would like for the girls to place higher than Cretin-Derham Hall.