How they finished: South Washington County runners complete Twin Cities Marathon
Here are results for south Washington County residents who ran the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Sunday, according to the marathon's published results:
Cottage Grove:
Mike Swenson, 38, 3:28:17
Raymond Heinz, 24, 3:30:46
Emily Firchau, 37, 3:39:57
Stephanie Schwartz, 36, 3:40:29
Joel Anderson, 39, 3:41:21
Barbara Dicken, 47, 3:46:52
Thomas Maxwell, 30, 3:48:41
Jason Maxwell, 35, 3:55:04
Tim Johnson, 51, 3:57:17
Brooke Eggen, 26, 3:57:25
Benjamin Ricci, 29, 4:11:51
Tony Klipsic, 47, 4:12:18
Thomas Waldera, 44, 4:12:58
Heather Fairbairn, 44, 4:15:42
James Magee, 29, 4:19:47
Sarah Schulte, 23, 4:21:31
Stefanie Strusz, 40, 4:24:29
Eric Mathiason, 51, 4:25:16
Sheila Gaalswyk, 66, 4:27:06
Scott Gardner, 50, 4:29:34
Lisa Peterson, 35, 4:30:56
Michael Franz, 23, 4:31:19
Kari Thurlow, 41, 4:38:30
Steven Placzek, 49, 4:46:18
Nicole Schuette, 26, 4:46:44
Elizabeth Magee, 21, 4:49:35
Theresa Kendl, 31, 4:59:01
Andrew Schendel, 40, 5:03:16
Sharon Nollan, 51, 5:18:46
Amelia Ollrich, 24, 5:24:24
Melissa Vizenor, 48, 5:33:45
Lexi Greenwood, 23, 5:34:43
Francisco Carabes, 35, 5:36:19
Scott Fairbairn, 44, 5:36:35
Erin Rippentrop, 36, 5:37:10
Sherry Sandvig, 39, 5:50:54
Racheal Sachs, 37, 5:53:43
Tammy Placzek, 42, 5:57:43
Reagan Faust, 38, 6:06:36
Newport:
Jeffrey Urbano, 26, 4:36:04
Jason Mars, 45, 4:48:41
John Kidd, 65, 6:05:28
St. Paul Park:
Danielle Pettygrove, 23, 4:25:42