    How they finished: South Washington County runners complete Twin Cities Marathon

    By Scott Wente Today at 10:13 p.m.
    Runners near the finish line at the 2016 Twin Cities Marathon in St. Paul. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Chad Richardson)

    Here are results for south Washington County residents who ran the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Sunday, according to the marathon's published results:

    Cottage Grove:

    Mike Swenson, 38, 3:28:17

    Raymond Heinz, 24, 3:30:46

    Emily Firchau, 37, 3:39:57

    Stephanie Schwartz, 36, 3:40:29

    Joel Anderson, 39, 3:41:21

    Barbara Dicken, 47, 3:46:52

    Thomas Maxwell, 30, 3:48:41

    Jason Maxwell, 35, 3:55:04

    Tim Johnson, 51, 3:57:17

    Brooke Eggen, 26, 3:57:25

    Benjamin Ricci, 29, 4:11:51

    Tony Klipsic, 47, 4:12:18

    Thomas Waldera, 44, 4:12:58

    Heather Fairbairn, 44, 4:15:42

    James Magee, 29, 4:19:47

    Sarah Schulte, 23, 4:21:31

    Stefanie Strusz, 40, 4:24:29

    Eric Mathiason, 51, 4:25:16

    Sheila Gaalswyk, 66, 4:27:06

    Scott Gardner, 50, 4:29:34

    Lisa Peterson, 35, 4:30:56

    Michael Franz, 23, 4:31:19

    Kari Thurlow, 41, 4:38:30

    Steven Placzek, 49, 4:46:18

    Nicole Schuette, 26, 4:46:44

    Elizabeth Magee, 21, 4:49:35

    Theresa Kendl, 31, 4:59:01

    Andrew Schendel, 40, 5:03:16

    Sharon Nollan, 51, 5:18:46

    Amelia Ollrich, 24, 5:24:24

    Melissa Vizenor, 48, 5:33:45

    Lexi Greenwood, 23, 5:34:43

    Francisco Carabes, 35, 5:36:19

    Scott Fairbairn, 44, 5:36:35

    Erin Rippentrop, 36, 5:37:10

    Sherry Sandvig, 39, 5:50:54

    Racheal Sachs, 37, 5:53:43

    Tammy Placzek, 42, 5:57:43

    Reagan Faust, 38, 6:06:36

    Newport:

    Jeffrey Urbano, 26, 4:36:04

    Jason Mars, 45, 4:48:41

    John Kidd, 65, 6:05:28

    St. Paul Park:

    Danielle Pettygrove, 23, 4:25:42

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
