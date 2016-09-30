Football: Park stays in district hunt with homecoming win

Park running back Noah Johnson races through a big hole in the Henry Sibley defense Friday night in the second half of the Wolfpack's 35-26 homecoming win. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Visiting Henry Sibley came out like they wanted to spoil Park’s homecoming, grabbing an 8-0 lead before much of the crowd had even settled into their seats.

But Park’s potent offense was up to the task and led the Wolfpack to a 35-26 triumph, the team’s third straight win.

Park boosted its record to 4-1 in the East Metro district. Henry Sibley slipped to 2-3.

The Wolfpack stayed in the hunt for a district crown with a decisive game against fourth-ranked and undefeated Mahtomedi looming in two weeks.

Senior quarterback Brandon Alt scored four touchdowns for the Wolfpack, passing for two scores in the first half, then running for two 1-yard plunges in the second.

Alt hit wide receiver Grant Glazier on a 64-yard bomb to open the scoring, then passed 12 yards to running back Noah Johnson for another score in the second quarter.

The game was tied at 14-all at the half. Both teams scored two first-half touchdowns, but Henry Sibley left points off the scoreboard as the Warriors elected to run for two points after each touchdown, and missed on three of four tries.

Park opened the third quarter with an impressive nine-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a four-yard run by Lucas Liljedahl. Ben Mills kicked the PAT to make it a 21-14 Park lead and the Wolfpack never trailed again.

Sibley cut the lead to 21-20 with a touchdown on the next series. But Park responded with another scoring drive. On this one, running back Liljedahl ripped off runs of 11, 38 and 5 yards to move the ball down to the one-yard line. Alt scored on the next play on a quarterback keeper, and after the kick, Park led 28-20.

Alt scored on another short run with 6:01 to play to make it a 35-20 lead. Sibley answered with a touchdown of its own to cut it to 35-26 with 3:10 remaining.

The Wolf[pack came dangerously close to turning the ball over on the following onside kickoff, but recovered at midfield and were able to run out the clock.

Park plays at Hill-Murray (0-5) Friday.