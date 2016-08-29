The Park boys soccer team faced brawn, speed and all-state talent last weekend in season-opening matches against Bloomington Jefferson and North St. Paul.

It lost both matches, but learned it can compete with anyone, coach Jason Arnebeck said.

The Wolfpack began the season with a 1-0 loss Friday to Bloomington Jefferson, ranked 11th in the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaching Association preseason poll. It lost 5-1 to second-ranked North St. Paul on Saturday, though it played the Polars to a 1-1 draw in the second half.

"Up to this point, the goals have been earned by the opponent," Arnebeck said. "We haven't given up anything soft."

Bloomington Jefferson has several players who are about 6-foot-4, Arnebeck said, and kept the ball on the Park side of the field for most of the game. The Wolfpack had trouble with North St. Paul's speed on Saturday, especially in the first half.

Park had several scoring chances in the first 10 minutes of the first half against the Polars before North St. Paul scored four goals. Junior Jake Goecke scored the team's lone goal in the second half on a corner kick from senior Avery Tillery.

The Wolfpack were scheduled to play Tartan on Tuesday and to kick off the Suburban East Conference schedule Wednesday at Forest Lake.