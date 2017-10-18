"I was actually doing online school for a while (because) the school stuff was more portable and the schedule is more flexible," she said. "I'm going back to the brick and mortar school."

Wick, who has performed at the Ordway and in Woodbury Community Theatre productions, auditioned for the role of Lily, a young girl who yearns for a world that doesn't revolve around hockey.

That world seems far away indeed, since her big sister and brother both play youth hockey. They're schlepped around to tournaments and tryouts by their equally hockey-obsessed mother.

"She's all over the place and she's probably one of the most sane characters in the show," Wick said of Lily. "Almost everybody has their faults in that show. She kind of does stuff without thinking about it. She's the only who isn't going insane over hockey."

Lily's misfit status did provide some showstopping moments. She got to "fly" 15 feet above the stage during a fantasy sequence where she was dressed as a "Yeti Princess." She also got to sing a socko duet with young actor Alejandro Vega, who Lily bonds with after she learns he is a fellow hockey agnostic.

They did 10 shows a week. Rehearsals began the first week in August.

"We rehearsed for three or four hours at the start and then as we kept going on it got to be more like six, seven or eight," Wick said. "We would be there the whole day."

Wick opened the show "cold," standing alone onstage. No pressure — it was only the world premiere.

She stood on tiptoe with her back to the audience, arms raised. A xylophone in the orchestra pit sounded a few notes and she launched into a song whose lyrics proclaim, "I am the princess of everything that is not hockey."

"Opening night was definitely scary because I felt I was going to forget everything I learned, but as the audience started laughing I just kind of loosened up and had fun with it," she said.

"The Abominables," which closed Oct. 15, was based on interviews with youth hockey players, parents and coaches around Minnesota. Commissioned by the Children's Theatre in 2011, it generated unexpected controversy and poignancy: the former after an outcry from parents of adopted children over the treatment of an adopted "Yeti" character in the show; and the latter from the death of composer Michael Friedman less than a week before the Sept. 12 opening. He created the show with writer/director Steve Cosson.

"It was kind of somber the first day we found out, but everybody was kind and caring and they were very nice to everybody who knew him personally," Wick said. "It wasn't the happiest day but people were trying to stay upbeat and focused on the stuff. I remember Steve saying, 'The best way we can honor him is to honor his music.'"

Next up for Wick is a production of "Annie" at the Ordway.

"I have a little speaking part and it's all after-school hours," she said. "I expect it definitely to be challenging."