It not only worked, but Walker’s ghoulish approach netted him own episode on the MTV reality series “Promposal.”

Parents, friends, teachers and classmates relieved the experience at a June 14

viewing party at Merrill Community Arts Center in Woodbury. “Episode 5: Prompocalypse,” aired earlier this month.

Walker and Eckberg met during their freshmen year at East Ridge, when both were involved with the theater. The two recently appeared in the spring production of “Once in a Lifetime.” They made a pact that they would go to the prom together their senior year. But a complication arose. Eckberg now had a boyfriend. That meant that Walker had to ask the guy if he was OK with him taking her to the prom. The camera crew recorded the awkward moment at Dunn Brothers Coffee in Woodbury.

MTV announced season 1 of “Promposal” earlier this year. They posted an open call online, asking for students to share their most creative promposals. Walker applied. After he got past the first few round, he had to make a video.

“I had to pitch the idea to the network and get it approved,” he said.

In March, Walker and Eckberg heard that they’d been selected.

“We were really kind of in shock,” Eckberg said. “We didn’t really think was real until they were in our school with the cameras.”

The MTV crew filmed Eckberg and Walker at school and at home for week. Parents Tom and Theresa Walker and Chuck and Deb Eckberg also got some camera time.

Deb Eckberg said she was pleased that the show portrayed the community and the kids honestly, without ginning up fake conflict.

“I think they get that Maggie and Quinton were really good friends,” she said. “They didn’t want to mess that up. As parents, we were really grateful for that.”

Quinton Walker said he got the idea for his promposal when he and Eckberg attended Valley SCARE, the annual haunted house at Valley Fair in Shakopee.

“Maggie got chased by a guy with a chainsaw. It was really fun to watch,” he said.

For the big ask, Walker staged a zombie surprise party for Eckberg at the Loft Stage at East Ridge.

“I walked into the school,” Eckberg said. “It was pitch black. I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

If screaming is any indication, Eckberg was surprised.. But she said yes to her friend’s invitation. Or rather, she shrieked it.

Walker didn’t wear zombie makeup to the April 22 prom. The two will part ways this fall when Eckberg attends the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Walker starts his freshman year at Arizona State University.