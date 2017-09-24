We're the Citizens to Preserve Residential Communities, a nonprofit group of local residents.

We are fighting BNSF Railroad's plans for a new rail and auto yard in St. Paul Park, which will slash our home values and threaten the actual survival of our towns.

BNSF recently lost in a California court, a similar case where they tried to bully homeowners.

Don't get railroaded out of your home. Check our website at CPRCommunities.org.

Follow us on Facebook at Citizens to Preserve Residential Communities.

Vote with us in November for civic leaders who will fight for our towns, schools, and homes.

John Waldo

Grey Cloud Island Township

---

Reps. Jurgens, Franke encourage juniors to apply for page program

All high school juniors are now eligible to apply for the Minnesota House of Representatives 2018 High School Page Program.

By taking part in this week-long program, pages learn the legislative process and also develop leadership skills by observing how committees are conducted and how issues are resolved.

To download an application, visit the following House website: www.house.leg.state.mn.us/edprog/app.pdf, or if you have questions, call the Minnesota House's Sergeant's Office, at 651-296-7452.

Those selected will participate in a wide variety of legislative activities, including individual meetings with state representatives allowing students to discuss the issues that matter most to them; assisting members during a legislative floor session; and giving students the opportunity to meet with constitutional officers, members of the judiciary, lobbyists, and members of the media.

An application must be postmarked no later than Dec. 1 to ensure its arrival on time for the selection process. Before returning the application, it must include a parent's or guardian's signature and approval from a school counselor, civics teacher, or principal. Chosen applicants will be notified by the end of December.

Serving as a high school page is an experience that will last a lifetime, and we encourage any high school junior with an interest in politics to apply.

State Rep. Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove

State Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park