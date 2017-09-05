Here in south Washington County we are blessed to have world-class educators, great parents and outstanding school staff and volunteers dedicated to helping students prepare for bright and successful futures. You all are part of what makes Woodbury such a wonderful place to live and raise a family.

At the Legislature this session, we worked diligently to make back-to-school time even better this fall, investing more money in education, implementing meaningful reforms to improve student learning, and working to ensure our schools can hire and keep the best teachers in the classroom. It is a privilege to work for our community and schools at the Capitol.

So as families prepare for another busy year of homework, sports, music lessons and extracurricular activities, I just wanted to take a moment to wish you all a fantastic school year.

Rep. Kelly Fenton

R-Woodbury

Fenton represents Minnesota House District 53B.