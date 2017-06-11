Letter: Thanks for Franke, Jurgens for tax relief support

Thanks to votes by Reps. Jurgens and Franke, hardworking Minnesotans will see the largest tax relief proposal approved over the past two decades. This $650 million plan includes Social Security tax relief for senior citizens, a first-in-the-nation tax credit for college student loan payments, property tax relief for every small business owner, and improved dependent care tax credits for working families.

As chairman of the Minnesota House Taxes Committee, I can tell you this historic tax relief measure would not have occurred without the input and the backing of Reps. Franke and Jurgens.

This session's $1 billion surplus gave lawmakers the opportunity to finally address the fact that Minnesotans are overtaxed. Instead of simply wasting your money, Reps. Jurgens and Franke stood up and fought hard to ensure that residents in your area would benefit from tax relief. I thank Reps. Franke and Jurgens for their continued support of this proposal throughout session, and your readers can be thankful they are prioritizing common sense tax relief at the State Capitol.

State Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston

Chairman, Minnesota House Taxes Committee