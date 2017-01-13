As a first-term legislator, I wanted to deliver on my priorities early in my term. I spoke with numerous residents around the district, and was hopeful I could represent their views at the Capitol. On the first day bills could be heard, I was proud to hit the ground running by helping pass tax relief and supporting a bill to unravel our state’s health care mess.

On Thursday, the House discussed major bills to help residents around the state. The first, HF1, would provide direct premium relief for those struggling to pay their health insurance bills. Our plan would give $300 million in relief over the year and targets those who need the most assistance.

The proposal also included much-needed reforms to increase access and improve customer experience. The bill prohibits surprise billing, makes rates public 10 days after initial filling, and extends 120-day continuity of care in critical cases. Minnesota once had the best health care in the country, and these provisions would be a step in returning our state to national prominence. I voted to bring this bill to the floor, but the measure was blocked. I’m disappointed this bill stalled, but I expect we’ll discuss it as early as this week. I hope we can quickly approve this language and provide aid to Minnesota families.

Also, I voted for and helped pass a bill to deliver $21.7 million for 220,000 Minnesotans in immediate tax relief. The bill conforms our state tax code to federal standards, and provides relief for higher education, teachers, families saving for college and homeowners. This was such a big need; the bill passed on a vote of 130-0. We’ll continue to look for ways to give middle-class Minnesotans a much-needed break on their taxes, but this is a great start for the first day.

Although we made big strides in the first week, there’s still lots to do. Long-term solutions to the health care crisis, further tax relief and creating a balanced, responsible budget will be up for discussion as we proceed through session. I look forward to tackling these important issues and welcome any input from residents of House District 54A.