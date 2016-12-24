As when I first campaigned for office, I still strongly believe that the future of our state depends on a well-educated workforce. Our public schools are an asset, filled with caring and dedicated staff whose work day-in and day-out is largely unrecognized. It's my hope that our communities continue to fight for well-funded public schools, because the schools are not only a great equalizer but our state's best hope for future prosperity.

Significant work remains to protect our state's fragile natural resources. I've always been proud to represent the area where the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers join. Our area's natural resources are vast, but the threats to these resources are significant. We must remain vigilant and protect our air, land, water and wildlife.

I will always appreciate and treasure the opportunity to have served the people of this district. Thank you for this tremendous honor.

Sen. Katie Sieben

DFL-Cottage Grove