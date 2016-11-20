During my campaign I met many residents and look forward to meeting and connecting with even more folks in this upcoming year. I find great value in everyone’s voice and I want to hear from you, so please feel free to contact me or follow me on Facebook. As a business owner, I will continue to network with businesses, developers and investors so we increase our businesses. I plan to continue to attract more arts and culture, help figure out a way to build a community center, and work with the county on transit issues. I know it won’t be easy, but I will be dedicated to building Cottage Grove with you.

Let’s make Cottage Grove more attractive so people and businesses come and people and businesses stay. It is an exciting time of growth and planning, and I look forward to serving Cottage Grove on the council along with Mayor Myron Bailey and council members Steve Dennis, Dave Thiede and Wayne Johnson.

With great gratitude and humility,

La Rae Mills

Cottage Grove