Letter to the editor: Former Bulletin reporter Judy Spooner’s historical writing is missed
There is a lack of historical stories in the Bulletin now that Judy Spooner is no longer with us.
For years, Judy and I collaborated on writing stories of historical interest in south Washington County. One story she was putting together was about the family who invented the Mars candy bar. She found the house on 65th Street where the family once lived. She talked to the family who lived there and they showed her the room where the candy was made.
I took her out to the Cottage Grove Cemetery, had a map and found where the family was buried. Judy got on her hands and knees and cleaned off the stones.
That was a story she never finished.
We worked well together; I showed her where to find things and she wrote about them.
God bless you, Judy. You were my history friend and I miss you.
Bev Gross
Cottage Grove