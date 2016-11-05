Letter to the editor: No hesitation in supporting Jurgens

I first came to know Jurgens while flipping pancakes with him at Hastings Knights of Columbus breakfasts. Normal small talk about our careers caused me to gain respect for him. This summer, Jurgens reinforced my opinion of him when he agreed to take the position of Grand Knight for our Knights of Columbus council even though he had found himself quite unexpectedly running for political office. Even though he has been involved with this election, he has still taken the time to be available for various requests and bring his own ideas.

With Rep. Denny McNamara’s endorsement of Jurgens and my experience with his integrity, ethics of hard work and dedication, I have no hesitation in casting my vote for Jurgens in House District 54B. I ask you to join me.

Andrew R. McCoy

Hastings