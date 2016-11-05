Letter to the editor: Jurgens is a leader

Jurgens will bring to the Legislature the same talents he finely honed while building his own business. Jurgens has used these same talents to provide direction and leadership to many projects in Cottage Grove, Washington County and in his congregation. In 2017 and 2018, he will provide this same quality of leadership in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

This will all come about as Jurgens applies his abilities of idea generation, verbal skills to communicate his ideas, working with others to refine his concept and his persuasiveness to sell the concept to others. Jurgens will be a leader in turning around the Minnesota House of Representatives into a positive group to rebuild a better Minnesota.

I served with Jurgens on the Cottage Grove Charter Commission. Jurgens is a leader and deserves your vote for a better stronger Minnesota.

Jack Lavold

Cottage Grove