Letter to the editor: Jurgens will fairly represent constituents
I want to encourage everyone to vote yes for Tony Jurgens in the upcoming election. Jurgens is Grand Knight of the Hastings Knights of Columbus Council and has been active as a Knight since joining. He has brought new ideas to the council as a Grand Knight and remained active, even during his busy campaign schedule. His leadership and enthusiasm has brought encouragement to all members to participate in all areas of volunteering.
You will not find anyone more willing to listen to your ideas and fairly represent his constituents as a state representative.
Gary Wynia
Hastings