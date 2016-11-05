Letter to the editor: Holmstadt responds to letter writer

We have a two-party system, with each party having their basic beliefs for governing. I believe in less government with individual freedom and choice. The DFL relentlessly pushes for increased government interference in our daily lives. We have an inherent right to freely disagree, requiring consensus and compromise to resolve differences, which is the strength of our republic.

I believe in public, charter, private and home schools where parents have the right to choose what is best for their children. I don’t believe in one-size-fits-all education.

I testified at legislative hearings against the attempt to unionize private, sole-proprietor, in-home daycare providers. Gov. Mark Dayton had no right to force the action against these small businesses. Many of us stood up to voice our objections. The governor’s attempt was not only rejected by those few allowed to vote but it was also struck down by the court.

I was a plaintiff in the suit against School District 833’s 2015 referendum. The reason for the action was over voter integrity. During the recount of the 18-vote victory margin, there was blatant inconsistency in ballot acceptance. The suit was to affirm that no voter was disenfranchised. I believe that we, the people, have a responsibility to hold our government and elected officials accountable to the law. Without diligent citizen oversight, we will be left with a government accountable to no one.

The American Heritage Girls is an organization whose mission is “To build women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.” Are the concerns because you are proposing that people’s faith only be witnessed or expressed in the boundaries of a place of worship?

I would be honored and humbled to serve Senate District 54.

Leilani Holmstadt

Cottage Grove

Holmstadt is the GOP candidate in Senate District 54.

Editor’s note: The 2015 school referendum victory was upheld in district court.