I know firsthand what a caring, compassionate, collaborative representative Jurgens can be. I first worked with him as a member of the Cottage Grove Charter Commission. He was our vice chair and did an excellent job. He moderated meetings in a calm, courteous manner, listening to all points of view, helping us to reach decisions without drama or rancor. I have also worked with Jurgens as a member of the Washington County Library Board. He brought the same previously mentioned skills to that position as well. I have no reservations in encouraging everyone in District 54B to send Jurgens to the House Nov. 8.

Marie Skinner

Cottage Grove