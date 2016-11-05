Letter to the editor: Jurgens has calm, pragmatic approach

When voting for local elected officials, it is something we all should take seriously as it has the ability to impact directly the communities we live in. That is why I wholeheartedly endorse Tony Jurgens for state representative.

I have worked alongside Jurgens on the steering committee and have had the opportunity to get to know him well while supporting his campaign. Jurgens’ ability to focus on gaining traction and his commitment to our community is unmatched. He is a strategic leader who does not allow partisanship to get in the way of accomplishing what is important to our community.

What I most admire about Jurgens is his calm and pragmatic approach with a true passion to improve our community. His commitment to serve was awarded earlier this year when he won Cottage Grove’s Volunteer of the Year award.

Leadership with fiscal responsibility, nonpartisan approach and compassion for those they represent is hard to find in today’s politics. That is why I ask you to join me in support for Jurgens when you hit the polls.

Sam Awad

Cottage Grove